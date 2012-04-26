Mobile Dropdown Nav

Ashton Harris

This is a concept for a drop down navigation i am working on for use on mobile websites and apps. Let me know what you think.

See the full version here: http://www.pixelapse.com/s/7Z2G7CF

Version with Nav hidden: http://www.pixelapse.com/s/FHX2ZV9

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
