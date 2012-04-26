Alessio Atzeni

Pyconic 1 - Coming Soon

icon design vector ui icons
A little preview before the release of my icon set Pyconic!
This first set contains 368 icons and fonts for use by its respective font-face.

Rebound of
Lucky Icons
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
