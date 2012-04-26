Charles Patterson

Redeemed!

Charles Patterson
Charles Patterson
Hire Me
  • Save
Redeemed! token gold first throw realistic ui perforation pattern texture ticket redeemed dribbble icon gold ticket
Download color palette

A big thank you to @Kevin Schiffer for inviting me. This has come at a perfect time as i'm just about to graduate, i'm really excited to be here! Hello Dribbble!

Charles Patterson
Charles Patterson
Hey, you're awesome ✌️❤️
Hire Me

More by Charles Patterson

View profile
    • Like