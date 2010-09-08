Chank Diesel

Fontcatalog Goshen Type

Chank Diesel
Chank Diesel
  • Save
Fontcatalog Goshen Type goshen font letterpress
Download color palette

Sketching out my new font catalog cover.

Goshen font is lookin' good at 18 pt and also 296 pt.

I like the top of the N at large sizes. Nice nicks.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Chank Diesel
Chank Diesel

More by Chank Diesel

View profile
    • Like