Weldworks5

Ok, so thank you to everyone who has put in feedback!

The one most people liked was probably aesthetically the best, but people were right in saying it just didn't have that industry feel to it and the waves were too much, this one does lose a lot of the darker grey but it alows the eye to see what is important, the name. I feel this is more of a corporate trade mark, which the client is after.

If I have failed in producing a hose with the torch on the end, please tell me. I have been staring at this job a very long time ha.