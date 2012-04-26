Matt Spiel

Top Right Shot

Matt Spiel
Matt Spiel
  • Save
Top Right Shot bemio proxima nova icons blue white gray
Download color palette

Her's a shot of the top right of the page. Nice tall navigation preceded by a redesigned utility bar up top.

A9084633eab16e3d608679e4b37b1e54
Rebound of
Carousel Controls
By Matt Spiel
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Matt Spiel
Matt Spiel

More by Matt Spiel

View profile
    • Like