Stan Gursky

Dribbble Invite Giveaway

Stan Gursky
Stan Gursky
Hire Me
  • Save
Dribbble Invite Giveaway dribbble invite illustration giveaway photoshop
Download color palette

Hey there!

I have 1 Dribbble invite left and I'd like to invite some awesome folks to get the spot on the bench & start dribbbling :)

Email me your best shot (400x300px) at info(at)gurskydesign.com

Optionaly but not necessary you can follow me here on Dribbble.
Looking forward to the great shots :D

Edit:
Aaand the draftee is http://dribbble.com/SAMURAY. Thank you everybody who sent their shots! I hope to invite more guys and girls the next time I'll get some invites :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Stan Gursky
Stan Gursky
Yo there and welcome!
Hire Me

More by Stan Gursky

View profile
    • Like