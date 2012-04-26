TRÜF

Cassandra Robot

TRÜF
TRÜF
Hire Me
  • Save
Cassandra Robot robot character blue lightning bolt light bulb technology
Download color palette

Technology icon for Rocket Fuel product:
Cassandra - Goddess of Predictive Analytics

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
TRÜF
TRÜF
design & illustration & stuff
Hire Me

More by TRÜF

View profile
    • Like