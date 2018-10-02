Hang Time LA Speaker Spotlight on Rogie King

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our team is getting pumped for Hang Time Los Angeles! Before we head to LA, we're shining the spotlight on some of our incredible speakers over on the Dribbble Courtside blog.
Our own @Rogie King will be leading a design discussion on how world-class companies go beyond the logo. During this discussion, designers from world-class companies including Pinterest, Atlassian, Ueno, and others will share how their teams are crafting their branding and identity in 2018.
Want to hear this conversation? Purchase your Hang Time LA ticket today.
Check out the blog and find out why Rogie is pumped for Hang Time LA.