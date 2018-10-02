Dribbble

Hang Time LA Speaker Spotlight on Rogie King

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Hang Time LA Speaker Spotlight on Rogie King design los angeles design conference logo design hang time dribbble
Download color palette

Our team is getting pumped for Hang Time Los Angeles! Before we head to LA, we're shining the spotlight on some of our incredible speakers over on the Dribbble Courtside blog.

Our own @Rogie King will be leading a design discussion on how world-class companies go beyond the logo. During this discussion, designers from world-class companies including Pinterest, Atlassian, Ueno, and others will share how their teams are crafting their branding and identity in 2018.

Want to hear this conversation? Purchase your Hang Time LA ticket today.

Check out the blog and find out why Rogie is pumped for Hang Time LA.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2018
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like