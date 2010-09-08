iPhone 4 Psd

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Alright, here is the PSD I have been working on. Fully shapes, styles and patterns (minus backgrounds).
Inside there are 2 different screen resolution smart objects. One for normal display and one for retna. Just paste your app inside that smart object and BAM!
Feel free to use it as you like, where you like. No credit required. Please do not re-distribute or sell. Share away!
Download ( ~27mb )