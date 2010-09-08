Jeff Broderick

iPhone 4 Psd

iPhone 4 Psd
Alright, here is the PSD I have been working on. Fully shapes, styles and patterns (minus backgrounds).

Inside there are 2 different screen resolution smart objects. One for normal display and one for retna. Just paste your app inside that smart object and BAM!

Feel free to use it as you like, where you like. No credit required. Please do not re-distribute or sell. Share away!

Download ( ~27mb )

iPhone4
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
