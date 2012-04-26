Dave Turton

1931 Ford Model A

Dave Turton
Dave Turton
1931 Ford Model A ford model a 1931 hot rod
A work in progress. It's a more traditional Hot Rod. Not sure what color it will be at the moment. Mostly working out the Black and White aspect of it.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Dave Turton
Dave Turton
