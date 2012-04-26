Paul Carlson

Greatest Command Dribbble

Greatest Command Dribbble
working on some art for a message my church is doing soon. this would be the full version, and I'd make variations for screen graphics, etc. totally inspired by the great work over at http://www.typographicverses.com

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
