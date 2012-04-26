Chris Davis

Thank You Pen App

Chris Davis
Chris Davis
  • Save
Thank You Pen App app ios apple app store free download icon card send
Download color palette

My app is (hopefully) launching this week... I'm just waiting on the review board to pass it through.

It's called Thank You Pen, and it's the easiest, most beautiful way to send cards from your iPhone. We'll write each message with a real pen, and ship it, first class, within 24 to 48 hours of purchase. The app will be free, and it's only $1.99 to send a card...

You can learn more here: www.thankyoupen.com
(sorry, I'm not a great web developer, so it's not a stellar site by any means...)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Chris Davis
Chris Davis
Designer at Stripe by day, asleep by night.

More by Chris Davis

View profile
    • Like