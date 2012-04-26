Thank You Pen App

My app is (hopefully) launching this week... I'm just waiting on the review board to pass it through.

It's called Thank You Pen, and it's the easiest, most beautiful way to send cards from your iPhone. We'll write each message with a real pen, and ship it, first class, within 24 to 48 hours of purchase. The app will be free, and it's only $1.99 to send a card...

You can learn more here: www.thankyoupen.com

(sorry, I'm not a great web developer, so it's not a stellar site by any means...)