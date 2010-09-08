Liam McKay

Boxes: Early WIP

I don't upload enough shots from very early in my process. So here's something in very early development.

Not that interesting at this point, but it might be nice to look back on as I post more shots from this project. Most of these Icons are from the Pictos sets.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
