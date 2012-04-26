Kevin Boodtama

Art Watauga

Kevin Boodtama
Kevin Boodtama
  • Save
Art Watauga art watauga logo identity branding appalachian state university asu
Download color palette

Some ideas for a branding project. Not sure if I like the top or bottom concepts more. Feedback would be much appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Kevin Boodtama
Kevin Boodtama

More by Kevin Boodtama

View profile
    • Like