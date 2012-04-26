Cody Meddaugh

Mountains Full

Mountains Full graphic illustration mountains clouds sun
Had a lot of fun with this design. Really happy with how it turned out overall.

Mockup, and full shot here.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
