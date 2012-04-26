Cameron Booth

Boston MBTA Map Redesign

Boston MBTA Map Redesign
A complete reworking of Boston's "T" map, about to be printed as a one-off giveaway for the HOW Design Conference in Boston this June.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
