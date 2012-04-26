Kjegwan Leihitu

Book cover: Sweet gamma radiation. Adventures of Bruce Banner.

Book cover: Sweet gamma radiation. Adventures of Bruce Banner. incredible hulk marvel child infant book poster hulk
Yesterday i went to see the Avengers and i loved it! Especially the Hulk.. He was fucking awesome! So i wanted to create something. Instead of the aggressive and violent hulk, i decided to create the opposite. A children's version of the Hulk.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
