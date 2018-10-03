Wealth Report - Webpage

Trending designs to inspire you
Wealth Report - the unique survey by J&T Bank has been charting the investment behavior and lifestyle of dollar millionaires in Slovakia and the Czech Republic for eight years.
We made a complex website with easy illustration and smooth charts demonstrate the results for each category of wealth report.
You can check it live and to find out how close you are to thinking about millionaires, do not hesitate to test directly on the site. (Slovak/Czech only)
Thumbs up for the illustration made by @Alzbeta Morova