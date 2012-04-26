Alex Roka

Architecture Marks

Architecture Marks
Working on a set of marks for different departments at an architecture company - meant to be used internally. Here's what I have so far for the Dept. of Engineering & Dept. of Interior Design.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
