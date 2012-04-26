Chris Ota

Tiffany Dunks

tiffany nike tiffany teal dunks shoe nike sb
Nike SB Dunk Low 'Tiffany' - Probably one of the most sought out shoes by sneaker heads. Created in Illustrator.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
