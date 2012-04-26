Fourth of July Flyer and CD Template

© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

This Church template depicts a patriotic theme that is great for your Independence Day and Memorial Day Celebrations. The templates can be used for Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. Six One-click color options are available, all text in the files are editable and the layers are arranged, color coded and simple to edit.

I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth. For there is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself as a ransom for all people. This has now been witnessed to at the proper time. 1 Timothy 2:1-2:6

