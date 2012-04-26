Pocket Icon

Joe Kennedy



Pocket for iPhone is pretty sweet, so I decided to mess around in Photoshop and make an alternative icon. Feel free to use it if you'd like!

Download: http://c.j0egas.com/GC77

Posted on Apr 26, 2012



