Trevor Gerzen

R.S.V.P. cut into some wood. Yep.

Trevor Gerzen
Trevor Gerzen
  • Save
R.S.V.P. cut into some wood. Yep. wood pt sans calendar icons 365psd
Download color palette

I needed to put together an email for the school I work for so I got a couple elements from 365psd to help expedite the process. I'm now realizing that I don't like how hight the numbers are in the calendar icon...

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Trevor Gerzen
Trevor Gerzen

More by Trevor Gerzen

View profile
    • Like