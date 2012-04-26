Danielle Riley

Coaster

nouvelle vague typography design letterpress coaster wedding raleway silverfake bodoni poster italic archer
Working on a custom letterpress coaster to give as favors at our wedding. Feedback welcome! (I've been looking at it too long.)

