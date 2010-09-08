Pontus Johansson

Pressed Power Button
As requested by Rogie on the rebounded shot, here's the pressed state of the button :) I also threw together this animation (GIF = baaad image quality) to show you the actual pressing :P What do you think?

Now available for download on 365psd

Rebound of
Power button
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
