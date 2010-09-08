Joe Akers

The K9 Klient has spoken

Joe Akers
Joe Akers
  • Save
The K9 Klient has spoken dog tshirt pencils sketch
Download color palette

The client chose to go with a more "traditional" approach for their graphic Tee design. I like the others but now I have two great designs to use for myself:)

Let the refining begin...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Joe Akers
Joe Akers

More by Joe Akers

View profile
    • Like