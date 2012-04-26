Diana Made

Shisedo Fr 1

motion motion graphic advertisement design graphic design
Subject: Commercial
Client: Lifetime Shisedo ( Cosmetic Japan )
Studio: Sehsucht.de ( Hamburg, Germany)
Creative Direction / design : Diana Chang www.woodenisabelle.com

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
