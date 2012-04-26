Diana Made

Ibm 1 Split

Diana Made
Diana Made
  • Save
Ibm 1 Split motion motion graphic advertisement design graphic design
Download color palette

Subject: Commercial
Client: IBM
Studio: Brand New School ( New York City )
Design : Diana Chang www.woodenisabelle.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Diana Made
Diana Made

More by Diana Made

View profile
    • Like