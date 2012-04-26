Ingvard the Terrible

Choc Beer

Ingvard the Terrible
Ingvard the Terrible
  • Save
Choc Beer illustration beer
Download color palette

I tried experimenting with a sort of textured approach in Illustrator, even making my own brushes for it. I like the way it looks, but I don't know that I like the process as much as Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Ingvard the Terrible
Ingvard the Terrible

More by Ingvard the Terrible

View profile
    • Like