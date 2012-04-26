Bartek Czerwinski

Time picker

time picker
One interface for an app that I'm building needed to be operated solely by mouse, without the keyboard, so I created this time picker drop down. The hours/minutes form is turning blue when the time picker window opens to correspond with selected time.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
