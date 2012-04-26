Justin Lowery

My GF's Logo WIP

So, my girlfriend wanted her own logo for "branding" her stuff after she saw @LeaVerou's "Code Pirate" logo. I used the Adore typeface for the starting point and modified from there. I'm still not quite happy with some of the swashes, but I thought I was close enough to share :)

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
