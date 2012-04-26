Adrian Kenny

Gifture Rebound

Adrian Kenny
Adrian Kenny
  • Save
Gifture Rebound gifture icon ios
Download color palette

Here is a mashup of the two Gifture icons @James ✌ has done.

I thing both had good qualities and bad ones. New one was muddy and colourless. Old was Bright but not 100% proper.

Download Replacement: http://d.pr/i/sz8l

Db38d4bc7a5254b8a1f1dc189f619ca4
Rebound of
Reboon!
By James
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Adrian Kenny
Adrian Kenny

More by Adrian Kenny

View profile
    • Like