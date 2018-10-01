Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yannywd

Invitation message

Yannywd
Yannywd
Hire Me
  • Save
Invitation message giveaway simple motion line email message dribbble invitations invitation invite
Download color palette

Hello, I have 2 Dribbble invites to give away!

I would be drafting 2 players in a week !

Welcome @Isan Agustian and @Bagas

Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com

Yannywd
Yannywd
Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Yannywd

View profile
    • Like