Thani Suchoknand

Find live music

Thani Suchoknand
Thani Suchoknand
  • Save
Find live music iphone ui retina concerts venues zomby facebook atndr
Download color palette

An older shot but I am going to start work on this project again.
Todo: Give the tab bar some love and fix the guest login mess.

Any other suggestions?

Use the web app teaser at www.atndr.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Thani Suchoknand
Thani Suchoknand

More by Thani Suchoknand

View profile
    • Like