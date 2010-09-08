lisa romero

Micron Mermaid
more older drawings. this one i am actually going to try to recreate on some level because i enjoyed doing it so much. it was a commission for a friend of a friend so i can't easily get it back to rescan and i lost the high res version when my last computer imploded. micron- it's ALL stippling except for her hair.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
