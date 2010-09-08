Craig Erskine

Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Panel Icons
Made icons for three Fw panel extensions I use quite frequently. I needed some way to discern them quicker. No plans to release them as all I did was borrow elements from the exiting UI.

Here's the panels in case anyone is interested:

Gradient Direction Editor

Transform

Gradient Panel

Created with and for Fireworks CS5.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Frontend website developer, UI/UX designer...
