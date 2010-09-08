Robert Padbury

Motorola Droid 2

Motorola Droid 2 android phone vector
Detail of an illustration I am working on of a Droid 2. The press photos were off, so I decided to re-draw it from scratch using layer styles and vector shapes.

Full View Here: http://cl.ly/2JQ0

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
