nclud Stamp

Now that Gowalla is no more, and nclud has moved, I figured it would be okay to post this as part of my dribbble portfolio work. This was the official Gowalla stamp for checking into nclud's studio, based on the actual sign mounted to the outside of the office (a photo from Alex Giron).

Thanks to Keegan, Josh and Jon for allowing me to create this, even though they weren't supposed to.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
