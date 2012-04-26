Kristian Olson

Interface Design Website

wordpress interface design ui ux web design website design
I've been slowly building my new website by taking apart Wordpress. The interface design was created in Photoshop, then built by manipulating the css, html, and php in Wordpress. Now everything is web 2.0 and SEO ready.

