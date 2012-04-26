Steven Waller

Polling graph

Steven Waller
Steven Waller
  • Save
Polling graph iphone graph chart slider mobile
Download color palette

Move the slider up and down to show your approval/disaproval and see your friend's results too in real time.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Steven Waller
Steven Waller

More by Steven Waller

View profile
    • Like