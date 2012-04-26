Johnnie Gomez

Shake & Bake

Shake & Bake grain vintage lettering shake bake cruz barcelona
This is Lavandería font by LostType with some tweaking. Hope you guys like it! BTW, this is the motto for our studio!

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Hola hola! I'm Johnnie, a Senior Brand Designer at Webflow.

