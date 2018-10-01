👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Perhaps you've seen the infamous Dribbble comment, "nice colors!" Well, now you can comment without saying a word. Check out our brand new "Nice Colors" tee —designed by our own @Sarah Kuehnle —now in the shop in both unisex and women's sizes. With the official Dribbble Equipment hem-tag, this new style is on a Next Level tri-blend crew in Vintage Turquoise, which, we think, is a real nice color.
Go snag one!
But wait! There's more.
In addition to our unisex sizes, we also now offer women's and youth sizes in our standard Dribbble tee! We're very happy about these additions and hope that the community is as well.