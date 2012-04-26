Karli Ingersoll

Paint in my Hair Boutique - final

Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Hire Me
  • Save
Paint in my Hair Boutique - final furniture boutique logo table
Download color palette

The client went with the more classic option. Now on to color exploring and a website design!

F538e32b74237c2c30083eb00950481e
Rebound of
Paint In My Hair
By Karli Ingersoll
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
Hire Me

More by Karli Ingersoll

View profile
    • Like