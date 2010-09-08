Chris Koelle

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle
Son bible history of redemption illustration book art hand drawn drawing blue
Detail crop. This one was really enjoyable to draw. I got to use some good friends of ours for the models.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle

