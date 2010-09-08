Chris Koelle

The things that are unseen are eternal

The things that are unseen are eternal bible history of redemption illustration book art hand drawn drawing black white line
I'm really happy with how this one turned out. For 2 Timothy 2:3,10 and 2 Cor. 4:17-18

