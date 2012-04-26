James

Gifture - Available on the App Store

James
James
  • Save
Gifture - Available on the App Store gifture app iphone ipod retina ios design ui ux woo
Download color palette

After months of hard work, we're finally in the App Store. Had problems getting there but finally paid off. Would love to thank everyone for their continued support!

Animate the everyday! Grab it on the App Store.

http://giftureapp.com
http://twitter.com/gifture

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.

More by James

View profile
    • Like