Chris Koelle

While you were still helpless

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle
  • Save
While you were still helpless bible history of redemption illustration book art hand drawn drawing black white line tan
Download color palette

I am very happy to announce I just finished all of the remaining History of Redemption book illustrations today. Can't wait to hold the beast in my hands...

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle

More by Chris Koelle

View profile
    • Like