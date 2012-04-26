Jonathan Bennett

the hub conference: streams

the hub conference: streams
Playing around with some ideas for the two different training 'streams' for The Hub Conference. The icons are meant to represent and eye & an ellipsis.

Rebound of
the hub conference flyer
By Jonathan Bennett
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
