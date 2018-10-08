Stephanie

Photo Filter Illustration

Photo Filter Illustration rebound filters selfie conference san diego geolocation event image frame photo overlay snapchat facebook filter
Created these fun photo filters for a client headed to the ACEP Scientific Assembly Conference in San Diego, California.

Shout out to @Dmitrij for inspiration on the building orientation and city detail! This is my first rebound - give it some love!

San Diego
By Dmitrij
UX/UI Digital Product Designer
